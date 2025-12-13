Chhattisgarh Govt Simplifies Paddy Procurement: Tuhar Token App Now Operational 24×7

Keeping farmers’ convenience as the top priority, the Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step to simplify the paddy procurement process. The Tuhar Token mobile application has now been made operational 24×7, allowing farmers to book tokens at any time of the day or night without any time restriction.

With this decision, farmers will no longer face fixed-hour limitations for token booking. They can now plan their paddy sale more efficiently and book tokens as per their convenience, reducing crowding and technical pressure on the system.

Farmers can now obtain tokens for the next 20 days, up to January 13, giving them sufficient time to plan their procurement schedule smoothly. Additionally, small farmers owning two acres or less of land will be able to book tokens through the Tuhar Token app till January 31. This special relaxation has been provided at the direction of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to offer real relief to marginal and small farmers.

It has been clarified that tokens will be issued within the allotted limits of each cooperative society. Farmers have been advised to book their tokens in advance through the Tuhar Token app to avoid any inconvenience.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Farmers’ convenience and a transparent system are the highest priorities of our government. The decision to make the Tuhar Token app available 24×7 and remove time restrictions reflects this commitment. Farmers can now book tokens without any pressure, at their own convenience.

Extending the time limit for small and marginal farmers will provide them with real relief. The state government remains fully committed to taking every possible step in the interest of farmers.”

This initiative marks another important move by the Chhattisgarh government towards ensuring farmer-friendly governance, transparency, and ease in paddy procurement.