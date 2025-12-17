Chhattisgarh Assembly in Chaos as Congress MLAs Protest Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly witnessed a major uproar on Tuesday over allegations of the misuse of central investigating agencies. The opposition Congress moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the issue, but Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh rejected it, sparking chaos in the House.

Angered by the Speaker’s decision, Congress MLAs entered the well of the House and began raising slogans. In response to the disruption, the Speaker announced the suspension of all 34 Congress legislators.

During Zero Hour, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP-led state government of misusing central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to intimidate opposition leaders. Baghel alleged that democracy was being “murdered” across the state and questioned the functioning of the ED, claiming that witnesses’ statements, which should be recorded in-camera in court, were instead being recorded inside ED offices.

Baghel demanded that the adjournment motion be discussed in the Assembly. However, Speaker Dr Raman Singh maintained that matters related to central agencies could not be taken up in the House. Senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar also objected to the motion.

Congress MLAs protested by raising slogans such as “Satyamev Jayate,” “Vande Bharat,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” and “Stop misuse of ED” from the well of the House. Following Assembly rules, all 34 Congress legislators were suspended, although the suspension was later revoked.

Despite the revocation, the Congress members did not return to the House, and proceedings continued in their absence.

