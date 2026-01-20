Chhattisgarh BJP Flags Irregulaties in Ongoing Special Intensive Revision

The Bharatiya Janata Party has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Chhattisgarh.

On Monday, BJP State Spokesperson Vijay Shankar Mishra submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging difficulties and administrative hurdles in the process of inclusion and deletion of names in the voter list.

According to Dr Mishra, party-appointed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and voters are facing obstacles in submitting Form-6 for name inclusion and Form-7 for claims and objections. He alleged that in several cases, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are either refusing to accept Form-7 or rejecting it on arbitrary and unfounded grounds.

The BJP has also complained that in many claim-objection centres, BLOs are either unavailable or failing to conduct door-to-door verification of claims and objections. It was further alleged that Form-7 is not available at several centres, depriving voters of the opportunity to file objections, resulting in eligible voters being excluded and ineligible names remaining on the rolls.

Dr Mishra stated that complaints made to EROs and District Election Officers have not received adequate attention. He termed the rejection or non-acceptance of Form-7 as a violation of voters’ constitutional rights and contrary to the objectives of the SIR process.

The memorandum recalled that representations were also submitted to the Election Commission of India on January 12, 2026, and multiple memorandums were given to the State Chief Electoral Officer in Chhattisgarh. The BJP urged authorities to review the matter in light of Article 324 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and other relevant legal provisions.

The party further alleged that failure by EROs and BLOs to discharge their statutory duties may amount to an offence under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, thereby undermining the purpose of electoral roll purification.

In view of these circumstances, the BJP has demanded that the deadline for submission of claims and objections be extended till January 31, 2026, to ensure fairness, transparency, and protection of voters’ legal and constitutional rights.

