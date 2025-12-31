Chhattisgarh Cabinet Takes Key Decisions on Tribal Economy, Industry, Policing and Tax Relief

Advertisment

The Chhattisgarh Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai , took several important policy decisions during a cabinet meeting held at Mahanadi Bhavan, the state secretariat. The decisions span tribal welfare, forest produce procurement, industrial development, agriculture, policing reforms and tax concessions.

Tendu Leaf Procurement

The cabinet approved providing a state government guarantee for raising loans for the year 2026 to procure tendu leaves from collector families at the rate of ₹5,500 per standard bag, ensuring timely payments and livelihood security for forest-dependent families.

Promotion of Millets

Approval was granted to provide working capital to the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Federation for procurement, processing and sale of kodo, kutki and ragi, strengthening value chains for traditional millets.

Interest-Free Loan for Minor Forest Produce

The cabinet decided to extend a one-time interest-free loan of ₹30 crore to the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Federation for procurement, storage, processing, value addition and marketing of non-nationalised minor forest produce.

Repayment of Loans of Antyavasayi Cooperative Corporation

A major financial decision was taken regarding loans raised by the Chhattisgarh State Antyavasayi Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation under state guarantee. The cabinet approved a budget provision of ₹55.69 crore to fully repay loans taken from five national corporations:

• National Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation

• National Scheduled Tribe Finance and Development Corporation

• Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation

• Minority Finance and Development Corporation

• Divyang Finance and Development Corporation

At present, the state pays around ₹2.40 crore annually as interest on these loans. Full repayment will eliminate this recurring interest burden and, upon receipt of No Dues Certificates (NOC), will also end the state’s pending guarantee liability of ₹229.91 crore, significantly easing future financial pressure.

Incentives for Usna Milling

The cabinet approved:

• Increase in incentive for usna milling from ₹20 per quintal to ₹40 per quintal

• Reduction in minimum milling eligibility period for millers from three months to two months

Amendment to Industrial Development Policy 2024–30

Amendments were approved to remove procedural gaps related to publicity, appointment of experts and issuance of service activity certificates. The move aims to improve the quality of investments, promote sustainable employment and accelerate industrial growth in the state.

50% Lifetime Road Tax Rebate at Auto Expo

The cabinet approved a 50% rebate on lifetime road tax on vehicles sold during the 9th Auto Expo, scheduled from January 20 to February 5 at Science College Ground, Raipur. The concession will be applicable at the time of vehicle registration, providing one-time tax relief to buyers across the state.

Reduction in Stamp Duty on Bank Guarantees

Stamp duty payable on bank guarantees submitted by rice millers for custom milling-related paddy procurement and transportation activities has been reduced from 0.25% to 0.05%, easing compliance costs for millers.

New Senior Police Post

Approval was given for the permanent creation of a new post of Special Duty Officer at Police Headquarters, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, at Pay Matrix Level-14 for a period of one year.

Commissionerate System in Raipur

The cabinet decided to implement the Police Commissionerate system in the Raipur Metropolitan Police District from January 23, marking a significant reform aimed at strengthening urban policing and law enforcement efficiency.

These decisions collectively reflect the state government’s focus on fiscal prudence, tribal welfare, agricultural support, industrial growth and improved governance mechanisms across Chhattisgarh