Chhattisgarh CM Announces Half-Rate Electricity for 42 Lakh Consumers

In a landmark decision, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a new electricity scheme providing significant relief to the state’s domestic consumers. Starting December 1, electricity will be charged at half rate for up to 200 units, benefiting over 42 lakh consumers across Chhattisgarh.

Of these, 36 lakh households consuming up to 200 units will get the full benefit, while 6 lakh consumers consuming between 200–400 units will receive half-rate electricity for the first 200 units for one year. The one-year concession also allows households time to install solar plants under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Bill Yojna, encouraging renewable energy adoption.

Chief Minister Sai emphasized that affordable, reliable electricity is a top priority. Under the PM Suryaghar scheme, households installing a 1 kW solar plant will get Rs 15,000 subsidy, and a 2 kW or larger plant will receive Rs 30,000 subsidy. The initiative aims to transition consumers from half-rate electricity to fully free electricity in the future.

“This decision will reduce bills for millions and strengthen Chhattisgarh’s energy self-reliance,” the Chief Minister added.