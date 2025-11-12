CM Vishnu Deo Sai Says Campaign Against Red Terror Gaining Ground, Naxalism in Final Phase

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday congratulated the state’s security forces for a major breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur, where six Naxalites have been neutralized so far.

According to officials, the encounter was carried out by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) of the Chhattisgarh Police. The operation is still underway in the dense forest area of Bijapur district.

Calling it a “significant achievement” in the state’s mission to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism, Chief Minister Sai said, “This success represents another decisive step towards the complete elimination of Red Terror.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that Naxalism is now in its final phase. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we have resolved to completely eliminate Naxalism from the country and from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026,” Sai said.

He commended the courage and commitment of the security personnel, describing them as “the greatest strength of the campaign against Naxalism.” Sai added that areas once gripped by violence are now witnessing development, peace, and growing public trust.

“The people of Chhattisgarh will always remember the bravery and sacrifice of our security forces,” the Chief Minister said, extending his salute to all those involved in the operation.

