Chhattisgarh CM Calls Two Years of Governance ‘Historic’, Highlights Naxalism Crackdown

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday described the past two years of the state government as “truly historic,” citing major achievements across multiple sectors.

Addressing the progress made under his administration, CM Sai highlighted the government’s concerted efforts to weaken and eliminate Naxalism, which he called the primary obstacle to Chhattisgarh’s development for decades.

He said that continuous security operations, enhanced strategies, and greater public participation have significantly strengthened the state’s fight against left-wing extremism. “This approach is opening new avenues for rapid development in previously affected areas,” the Chief Minister added.

CM Sai’s remarks underscore the government’s focus on law and order, infrastructure growth, and socio-economic progress in regions long impacted by insurgency.

Also Read: PM Awas Yojana: Chhattisgarh Ranks First in the Country — Kiran Dev