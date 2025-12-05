PM Awas Yojana: Chhattisgarh Ranks First in the Country — Kiran Dev

Raipur BJP State President Kiran Dev has described the two-year tenure of the Chhattisgarh government under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a record of fulfilled commitments and strong achievements. He said the BJP had promised a permanent roof over every poor family through “Modi’s Guarantee” during the Assembly elections, and the government has successfully delivered on that promise.

Dev highlighted several major decisions and achievements of the state government over the past two years. He said that on the very next day of assuming office, the cabinet approved housing for 18,12,743 eligible families under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Since the launch of the scheme, more than 26 lakh PM Awas units have been sanctioned across rural and urban areas in the state. Under PMAY-Gramin, from 2016 to 2026, out of the total target of 26,27,223 houses, 24,22,571 houses have been approved and 16,72,002 houses have already been completed. With the current pace of nearly 2,000 houses being built per day, Chhattisgarh now ranks first in the country in housing construction speed.

Dev added that under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Adhikar Maha Abhiyan, 33,217 houses have been sanctioned for families belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Similarly, 38,798 houses have been approved under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural) for homeless families.

The BJP President further informed that 15,000 houses have been sanctioned for surrendered Naxalites and Naxal-affected families. Under the Niyad Nellanar Yojana, 13,788 houses are being built in 327 villages located within 10 km of security camps in Naxal-affected regions. In urban areas, the state has set a target of 1.32 lakh houses under PMAY 2.0.

Dev also said that the PMAY-Gramin livelihood initiative has made more than 8,000 women from self-help groups “Lakhpati Didis”, as they are now supplying centering plates and construction materials for housing projects. With the establishment of Atal Digital Seva Kendras in over 4,500 gram panchayats, beneficiaries can now easily withdraw installment payments under the scheme.

