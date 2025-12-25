Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Birth Anniversary

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday paid floral tribute to Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary by garlanding his statue at the Chief Minister’s residence in Raipur.

Remembering Atal Ji, Chief Minister Sai lauded his lifelong dedication to national service, good governance, and public welfare. He described Vajpayee as a visionary leader, a sensitive poet, and a compassionate mass leader who transformed politics into a medium of public service.

Under Vajpayee’s leadership, CM Sai said, the nation witnessed a new era of development, transparency, and accountable governance, with a focus on ensuring that the benefits of progress reach the most marginalized.

Highlighting the Chhattisgarh government’s initiatives, the Chief Minister said efforts are ongoing to strengthen governance through administrative reforms, transparent systems, time-bound delivery of public services, and restoration of public trust, drawing inspiration from Vajpayee’s ideals.

CM Sai also urged the people of Chhattisgarh to adopt Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s values of honesty, sensitivity, dialogue, and inclusive development in their personal and professional lives, contributing to a developed Chhattisgarh and a stronger India.

