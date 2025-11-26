Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Floral Tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Constitution Day

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai paid floral tributes at the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk in Raipur. He described Dr. Ambedkar as the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and a guiding force for equality, justice, and social harmony in India’s democratic journey.

The tribute ceremony was attended by MLAs Rajesh Munat and Purandar Mishra, Mayor Meenal Chaubey, along with public representatives, officials, and a large gathering of citizens who came together to honour Dr. B.R Ambedkar’s legacy.

In his address, CM Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the Constitution as the foundation of India’s unity, integrity, and democratic ethos. He emphasised that Dr. Ambedkar’s scholarship and visionary leadership created a Constitution that safeguards citizens’ rights while reminding them of their responsibilities toward the nation.

The gathering collectively pledged to uphold constitutional values in daily life, strengthen social harmony, and reinforce India’s timeless tradition of unity in diversity, reaffirming their commitment to democracy and justice.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh to Host First-Ever DGP Conference; PM Modi and Amit Shah to Attend