Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Lays Foundation for Mayali Tourism Development Project

In a major boost to tourism in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today performed the bhoomipujan for the Mayali–Bagicha Development Project at Mayali Nature Camp. The project, approved under the Government of India’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, is set to be implemented at an estimated cost of around Rs 10 crore.

The initiative aims to develop Mayali and Bagicha as key tourism destinations, combining natural beauty, religious significance, and tribal culture. Madheshwar Mountain, believed to house the world’s largest natural Shivling, and the Kailash Cave area in Bagicha will be the central attractions under the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Sai described the project as a historic step for Jashpur’s tourism development, saying that Mayali is rapidly emerging on the tourism map and will be developed into a global tourism hub. He highlighted that the initiative will also provide employment opportunities to local youth and promote community-based tourism.

“The identity of Mayali has, for centuries, been associated with Madheshwar Mahadev. This project will showcase its religious and cultural significance nationally and internationally,” said Shri Sai.

The development plan includes the construction of tourist cottages, a resort, a skill development centre, a grand entrance gate, landscaping, pathways, modern toilet facilities, and spaces for conferences and events. The Shiv temple area will also be upgraded with better facilities, while Kailash Cave in Bagicha will see improvements to picnic spots, resting sheds, ghats, pathways, and safety features for visitors.

Chief Minister Sai also emphasised eco-tourism and adventure tourism. Forests, waterfalls, hills, and the rich tribal heritage of the region will be highlighted to attract tourists from across India and the world. To involve local communities directly, a homestay policy has been introduced, allowing rural families to host visitors and benefit economically while sharing their culture.

The skill development centre under the project will train locals in tour guiding, hotel services, adventure sports, handicrafts, and digital booking services, ensuring long-term employment and exposure for the region.

The event was attended by the Chief Minister’s wife, Smt Kaushalya Sai, Vice Chairperson of the Surguja Regional Tribal Development Authority and Pathalgaon MLA Smt Gomati Sai, Chairman of ChhattisgarhTourism Board Shri Neelu Sharma, along with officials, public representatives, and villagers.

With this project, Mayali is poised to become a modern, integrated destination for nature, religious, and rural tourism, putting Jashpur on the national and international tourism map.

