Chief Minister chairs 21st meeting of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Fund Advisory Committee

, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai chaired the 21st meeting of the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Fund Advisory Committee at Mahanadi Bhawan on February 4. Addressing the meetingthe Chief Minister stated that Chhattisgarh is a mineral-rich state with abundant reserves of several minerals, including rare earth minerals. He stressed that all ongoing mining projects in the state must be implemented in a quality-driven and time-bound manner to maximise their economic and developmental impact.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the monitoring of illegal mining and the unauthorised transportation of minerals, currently carried out by a Special Task Force, should be further strengthened by utilising modern technologies, such as IT-based systems and drones. He stated that the use of technology would enable more effective and continuous surveillance of illegal activities and help ensure better compliance with mining regulations.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the monitoring mechanism for expenditure and progress of works through the Mineral 2.0 Portal under the PMKKKY scheme. He directed that, to ensure quality of works and timely execution of projects, a State-Level Central Programme Management Unit should be established under the District Mineral Foundation Act. This unit will enable closer supervision of DMF-funded works and ensure their effective implementation across districts.

The committee approved financial assistance for strengthening the transportation network under rail infrastructure projects. An amount of Rs. 328 crore was approved for the Chirmiri–Nagpur railway line. In addition, for the construction of the Chhattisgarh Railway Corridor, including the 1-East Corridor and 3-East–West Corridors, the committee approved Rs. 60.10 crore, along with ₹24.10 crore as quasi-equity.

In another key decision, the committee approved Rs. 112.70 crore for the development of various projects as part of the 49 per cent equity share of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Limited (CMDC) in the NMDC–CMDC Company Limited (NCL) joint venture. An additional Rs. 10 crore was also approved for departmental works of CMDC.

The meeting also approved Rs.138.17 crore for several departmental activities under the Directorate of Geology and Mining. These include the auction of mineral blocks, payments through the Mineral Online 2.0 system, geological surveys and prospecting, execution of technical works through external sources, and deployment of IT and drone technology to curb illegal transportation of major and minor minerals. The approved amount will also support the Central Programme Management Unit for monitoring DMF-related works under the District Mineral Foundation Act.

Information was also presented on the implementation status of decisions taken during the 20th meeting of the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Fund Advisory Committee.

Finance Minister Shri O. P. Choudhary, Chief Secretary Shri Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary, Finance Department Shri Mukesh Bansal, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary, Mineral Resources Department Shri P. Dayanand, Director of Mining Shri Rajat Bansal, along with other senior officers, were present.