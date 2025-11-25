Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets Union Minister Chirag Paswan in New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs, Shri Chirag Paswan, at his office in New Delhi.

The meeting saw both leaders engage in a positive and constructive dialogue, focusing on key issues affecting public welfare in Chhattisgarh, particularly matters related to food security and other state-centric priorities.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Principal Secretary Shri Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary Rahul Bhagwat, and Chhattisgarh’s Investment Commissioner in New Delhi, Smt. Ritu Sain.