Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurates Housing Board projects worth Rs 2,060 crore

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated residential projects of the ChhattisgarhHousing Board worth Rs 2,060 crore at the state level housing expo at BTI Ground, Shankar Nagar in Raipur on Sunday.

These 55 projects will be launched across 26 districts and will build more than 12,000 affordable and quality homes.

He also launched the Housing Board’s AI chatbot and portal that will provide easy access to project related information for consumers.

Lauding the efforts of Housing Board, Chief Minister said "The present team of the Chhattisgarh Housing Board is performing strongly and is pushing new ideas to provide affordable and quality homes to people."

He added that the state government has cleared loans worth Rs 790 crore of the Housing Board so that it can plan and work with a better strategy.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) being implemented across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he said "Within two years Chhattisgarh alone has approved homes for twenty six lakh beneficiaries.

Under the PM Janman Yojana, 32,000 homes have been sanctioned for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. In Bastar, 15,000 homes have been approved for surrendered Naxalites and families affected by Maoism.

During the programme, Chief Minister handed over booking certificates of residential units, keys to Housing Board allottees and freehold certificates to beneficiaries. He conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to them.

Speaker Dr Raman Singh appreciated the work of the Housing Board saying that the current team has shown notable progress in the housing sector.

He added that the response to the expo was evident from the large number of people arriving since the event began.

He also praised the efforts of Chief Minister to provide homes to needy families and said that a budget provision of Rs 14,000 crore has been made for this purpose. He expressed confidence that all Housing Board projects will receive strong support in the districts.

Housing and Environment Minister Shri O P Choudhary expressed gratitude for the decisions taken under the leadership of the Chief Minister to improve the functioning of the Housing Board and provide relief to consumers.

He said the Board has become debt free after clearing Rs 790 crore of outstanding loans. He added that within one year the Board has done business worth Rs 672 crore.

The government has provided concessions in land diversion and freehold charges to ease the burden on both the Board and consumers. He said the Board will plan its future projects based on consumer demand.

Addressing the gathering, Housing Board Chairman Shri Anurag Singhdev said "Under the leadership of Chief Minister, the Board will build homes in every district and will soon launch residential projects in every assembly constituency."

The state level housing expo at BTI Ground will continue till November 25. On the first day itself a large crowd reached the venue to enquire about the housing boards project and to book home .

Revenue Minister Shri Tank Ram Verma, MLAs Shri Motilal Sahu, Shri Purandar Mishra, and Shri Anuj Sharma, Chairperson of the Film Development Corporation Sushri Mona Sen, Chairman of the Telghani Board Shri Jatin Sahu and a large number of citizens were present.

