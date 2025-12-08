Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Accuses Govt of Suppressing Peaceful Protests

Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government, alleging widespread misuse of police force against citizens participating in peaceful demonstrations. Baij said that the administration is responding with aggression instead of dialogue, deepening public anger across several districts.

Addressing reporters, Baij condemned the recent police action against residents protesting against coal mine projects. “People opposing the coal mine takeover were baton-charged and tear-gassed. In Khairagarg too, villagers raising concerns about alleged land grab by Shree Cement Faced similar treatment. This is not governance, this is intimidation,” he said, urging the government to engage with affected communities rather than resort to coercion.

Farmer's Death Raises Concerns Over Procurement Failures

Baij also criticised the state’s paddy procurement system after a farmer in Mahasamund died by suicide. According to Baij, the victim had been struggling for days to obtain a token required for selling his crop. Neither online nor offline tokens are being issued properly. The government is creating artificial obstacles to avoid purchasing paddy. This broken system forced a farmer to take his life,” he alleged, calling for immediate reforms and accountability.

Healthcare Workers in Bastar on the Brink of Strike

Turning a Bastar, Baij warned of a brewing crisis in the region’s healthcare network. He revealed that doctors and nurses operating in high-risk Naxal-affected zones have not received incentive payments for 16 months. As a result, many have hailed OPD services and are preparing for an indefinite strike. “These frontline workers serve in hostile conditions. Denying them their pending dues is unacceptable,” Baij said, demanding the immediate release of payments to restore normal medical services

Contaminated Syrup Incident Sparks Public Outrage

Baij also reacted strongly to a disturbing incident in which a woman allegedly discovered a piece of meat inside a syrup bottle at a government hospital. Calling it a shocking failure of regulatory oversight, he accused the government of allowing fake and contaminated drugs to circulate unchecked.“This is a threat to public health. Who will take responsibility for substandard medicines entering state hospitals?” Baij asked, insisting that the Health Minister step down over the growing concerns about drug safety.

Baij’s remarks come amid rising criticism of the state government’s handling of law enforcement, agriculture, and health services, with opposition leaders demanding greater transparency and corrective action.