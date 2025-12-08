CM Vishnu Deo Sai Reviews Madhya Pradesh’s New ‘Pressure Irrigation Network’ Technology

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reviewed a detailed presentation on the latest irrigation innovation—Pressure Irrigation Network (PIN)—in Bhopal today. The presentation was delivered by Shri Rajesh Rajora, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The CM was informed that the technology is significantly more efficient, modern, and aligned with water conservation practices compared to traditional canal-based systems.

During the briefing, ACS Rajora highlighted that while conventional irrigation methods achieve an efficiency of only around 35%, the Pressure Irrigation Network system boosts efficiency to up to 65%. The technology distributes water through pressure-based pipelines, minimising leakage, evaporation, and wastage. It also considerably reduces electricity consumption.

He added that the system requires minimal land acquisition, ensuring timely and cost-effective implementation. Madhya Pradesh is already irrigating 13 lakh hectares using this technology, with a target to expand it to 40 lakh hectares in the coming years. The model has significantly improved water-use efficiency, farm productivity, and convenience for farmers.

Chief Minister Sai appreciated the presentation and said the PIN system aligns well with the current and future needs of water management in Chhattisgarh.

He stated:

“We will ensure maximum utilisation of this advanced irrigation technology in Chhattisgarh. It will help farmers achieve better output with less water. From the perspective of water conservation, energy saving and faster implementation, this technology will prove extremely beneficial. Irrigation benefits can be extended even without land acquisition.”

The Chief Minister directed officials to study, test and implement the system in a phased manner across the state.

Also present during the presentation were Shri Subodh Singh, Principal Secretary to the CM, Shri Vinod Devda, Chief Engineer of Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Department, along with Superintending Engineers Shri Vikas Rajoriya and Shri Shubhankar Biswas.

Traditional canal-based irrigation systems lose a large portion of water due to seepage, evaporation and uncontrolled flow—leading to uneven water distribution across command areas, limiting irrigation to only 35% efficiency.

In contrast, the PIN system delivers water directly to fields through controlled-pressure pipelines, reducing wastage to nearly zero, and raising irrigation efficiency to over 65%.

Since the entire system is pipeline-based, the need for canal construction and land acquisition is significantly reduced, lowering project costs and avoiding delays. With uniform pressure water delivery, even tail-end fields receive adequate water. The technology results in higher crop productivity, better water management, and increased farm income.

