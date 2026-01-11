Chhattisgarh Ensuring Holistic Development of Tribal Regions: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

The Chhattisgarh government is moving forward with a clear objective of ensuring the holistic development of tribal regions, said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. He made these remarks while participating in the Gaura Puja Festival and Baiga Pujari Conference held at Maharshi Valmiki Ashram, ITI Rampur, in Korba district.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Gaura–Gauri worship and the Baiga Pujari Conference, the Chief Minister said that the tribal society has a glorious history, a distinct culture, and rich traditions. He added that the Baiga and Pujari communities continue to play a vital role in preserving these ancient traditions even today.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Sai announced that the road from ITI Chowk to Balco Road will be renamed as “Janjatiya Gaurav Path” (Tribal Pride Path). He also announced that statues of prominent tribal heroes will be installed at the starting point of this road to honor their contributions.

The Chief Minister recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had envisioned the formation of Chhattisgarh state to bring the tribal population—the largest demographic group in the region—into the mainstream of development. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly enhanced the dignity and recognition of the tribal community by declaring November 15, the birth anniversary of martyr Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and by launching the Dharti Aaba Gram Utkarsh Yojana. Through the PM Janman Yojana, special efforts are also being made to bring Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) into the development framework.

Chief Minister Sai said it is a matter of pride that today the country’s highest constitutional office is held by a daughter of the tribal community, President Droupadi Murmu, and that Chhattisgarh too has a Chief Minister who is the son of a tribal community from a simple farming family.

He informed that a provision of Rs 80,000 crore has been made for the Dharti Aaba Gram Utkarsh Yojana and Rs 24,000 crore for the PM Janman Yojana, benefiting 6,691 villages in Chhattisgarh. Special efforts are being undertaken for the upliftment of PVTG communities such as Pahadi Korwa and Birhor. Rapid expansion of roads, healthcare, education, and other basic facilities is taking place in tribal regions, supported by the formation of a dedicated authority to accelerate development in tribal and backward areas.

Sharing his personal journey, Chief Minister Sai said that after completing his education, he himself worked as a volunteer with the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. He noted that the tribal society has been worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati since ancient times in the form of Gaura–Gauri.

He further said that to preserve the legacy of tribal heroes and to educate the younger generation about their contributions, a grand Digital Tribal Museum has been established in Nava Raipur, showcasing illustrated life stories of tribal icons.

To promote and protect tribal culture and traditions, the Chief Minister said that Baigas, Guniyas and Sirhas are being provided an annual honorarium of Rs 5,000. In addition, Sarna sites will be conserved, which will not only protect cultural heritage but also contribute to economic empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Industries Minister Lakhanlal Devangan said that just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards the vision of a Developed India, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is leading Chhattisgarh rapidly towards becoming a developed state. He added that several ancient religious sites in the district are being developed under the Chief Minister’s guidance, giving them a new identity as tourism destinations.

The event was also addressed by Katghora MLA Premchand Patel and representatives of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, including Pantar Ram Bhagat and Birbal Singh. Mayor Sanju Devi Rajput, former minister Nanki Ram Kanwar, public representatives, and a large number of dignitaries were present on the occasion.

