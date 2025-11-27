Chhattisgarh Finance Minister Hits Out at Congress Over Land Rates

Facing opposition criticism over the recent hike in land guideline rates, the Chhattisgarh government received a sharp rebuttal from Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary on Thursday. The minister accused the previous Congress government of deliberately keeping land rates artificially low to “absorb black money earned from liquor, coal, and the Mahadev betting scam” through land transactions.

Choudhary alleged that the Congress had executed a “well-planned conspiracy” to prevent guideline rates from increasing, warning that lower rates directly harmed farmers during land acquisitions. “If there are any technical errors, they will be corrected. But wherever land acquisition takes place, keeping rates low impacts farmers adversely,” he said.

The Finance Minister also underscored the broader significance of guideline rates, noting that they affect affordable home loans for middle-class families while also protecting farmers’ interests and supporting a healthy real-estate ecosystem.

“Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government has taken a bold and visionary step that will benefit the people of Chhattisgarh and strengthen the state’s economy,” Choudhary added.