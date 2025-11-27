CM Vishnu Deo Sai Congratulates Women’s Kabaddi World Cup Star Sanju Devi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday felicitated rising sports star Sanju Devi, the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup sensation, at his residence in Raipur.

The Chief Minister lauded Sanju Devi’s exceptional performance at the World Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, held from November 17 to 24, where she was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP). He commended her for bringing pride to both Chhattisgarh and India.

“You have set a new benchmark for women empowerment. Your success will inspire young girls across the state to pursue sports with confidence. This achievement will motivate future generations of athletes,” CM Sai said.

Sanju Devi, a native of Kerakchar village in Korba district, shared her journey, struggles, and international sporting experiences with the Chief Minister during the meeting.

The courtesy visit was attended by Chhattisgarh Youth Commission Chairman Vishw Vijay Singh Tomar, Chhattisgarh Kabaddi Association President Shashikant Baghel, treasurer Sevaram Sahu, former coach Anuj Pratap Singh, current coach Dil Kumar Rathore, and other officials.