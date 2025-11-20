Kawardha Development Speeds Up Under DyCM Vijay Sharma’s Push

Development activities in the Kawardha Assembly Constituency have gathered strong momentum, driven by the continuous efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. On Wednesday, a 500-metre cement-concrete road worth ₹41.65 lakh was inaugurated in Sarangpurkhurd with a traditional Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, marking another milestone in the region’s expanding rural infrastructure network.

The project is part of the Mukhyamantri Gram Gaurav Path Yojana, under which several new roadworks have recently been approved to improve connectivity and enhance village-level amenities.

Wednesday’s event saw the participation of several prominent representatives, including District Panchayat President Ishwari Sahu, District Panchayat Vice-President Kailash Chandravanshi, Janpad Panchayat Kawardha President Sushma Ganpat Baghel, Vice-President Ganesh Tiwari, District Panchayat Chairperson Sumitra Vijay Patel, along with public leaders such as Beer Singh Patel, Rohitnath Yogi, Dilip Golu Sahu, and others. A large number of villagers were also present.

‘Development Has Gained a New Pace Under CM Sai,’ Says Ishwari Sahu

Speaking at the event, District Panchayat President Ishwari Sahu said that development in the district had accelerated under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai and the determined efforts of DyCM Vijay Sharma.

He added that strengthening rural infrastructure remains a top priority for the government, and that projects like the Sarangpurkhurd road are helping lay the foundation for long-term growth and improved mobility across remote areas.

‘The New Road Will Transform Daily Life,’ Says Kailash Chandravanshi

District Panchayat Vice-President Kailash Chandravanshi highlighted the wide-ranging benefits the new CC road will bring to local residents.

From easier school access and better healthcare connectivity to smoother transportation of agricultural produce, he said the upgraded road will significantly improve daily life in the area.

Villagers, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to DyCM Sharma for approving the long-pending project. They said the road would finally end years of inconvenience caused by mud, dust, and slippery conditions during the monsoon.

About the Mukhyamantri Gram Gaurav Path Yojana

Implemented by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the Mukhyamantri Gram Gaurav Path Yojana aims to convert kaccha and mud-filled village roads into durable cement-concrete pathways equipped with proper drainage.

The scheme focuses on:

Clean, dust-free village streets

Durable and long-lasting rural infrastructure

Relief from waterlogging and muddy roads

Better mobility and overall quality of life in villages

With fresh approvals and ongoing construction across multiple villages, the scheme continues to transform rural connectivity in Chhattisgarh, bringing tangible benefits to thousands of residents.