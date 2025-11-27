ED Raids 15 Locations Nationwide in Probe Into Medical College Inspection Scam

In a sweeping operation targeting alleged corruption in medical college inspections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at 15 locations across the country, including Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCT) Delhi.

In Chhattisgarh, ED officials searched the Rawatpura Medical College in Pachheda, Nava Raipur, examining records, questioning staff, and scrutinising administrative documents. The team arrived in multiple vehicles with CRPF personnel providing security.

Sensitive Inspection Data Leaked to Colleges, Says ED

According to the agency, confidential information related to medical college inspections was allegedly leaked to institutions and middlemen, enabling them to “prepare” in advance and manipulate compliance parameters. This allowed colleges to secure approval for running medical courses despite deficiencies.

Sources said inspection teams frequently found facilities “fully arranged” ahead of schedule, raising suspicion of prior alerts. The ED is now investigating the money trail, the officials involved, and the network responsible for sharing sensitive documents.

More searches, summons, and questioning of officials and private individuals are expected as the probe widens.

