Chhattisgarh Govt to Ensure Dignified Rehabilitation for Surrendered Maoists: Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Tuesday reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring dignity, respect, and sustainable rehabilitation for Maoists who choose to surrender and return to the mainstream. Addressing reporters at his residence in Raipur, Sharma said that the government is focused on creating avenues for surrendered individuals to rebuild their lives through livelihood training and vocational support.

He noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, surrendered youths are being integrated into various skill development programs aimed at helping them secure stable employment and lead peaceful lives within society.

Speaking about his recent visit to Puvarti village in Bastar, the native place of senior Maoist leaders Madvi Hidma and Barse Deva, Sharma said he met their mothers, Madvi Punji and Barse Singe, who made emotional appeals for their sons to surrender and come home.

In a moving video shared by the Deputy Chief Minister, Madvi Hidma’s mother was seen pleading: “Where are you, my son? Please come home. I keep searching for you in the nearby forests. Come back, we will live and earn together with the people. Come home, my child.”

Similarly, Barse Deva’s mother expressed her anguish, saying: “I told him not to go, to stay home and earn a living, but he left. Now there’s no one to work in the fields. It would be better if he surrendered and came back. Where should I go looking for him now?”

Releasing the video, Sharma said the government’s approach is rooted in compassion and reconciliation. “We wholeheartedly welcome all those who wish to abandon violence and return to the mainstream. The government is ready to roll out the red carpet for them,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that the “chapter of violence in Bastar has ended,” asserting that the people of the region now yearn for peace, progress, and prosperity.

“The era of conflict is behind us. Bastar’s people want development and stability, together, we will make that a reality,” Sharma concluded.

