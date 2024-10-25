National

Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan

Governor's Secretary Yashwant Kumar; Joint Secretary Hina Animesh Netam; and Legal Advisor Bhishma Prasad Pandey also welcomed her.
Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan
Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Governor of Chhattisgarh, Ramen Deka and his First Lady Ranee Deka Kakoty extended a warm welcome to President Droupadi Murmu upon her arrival at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan
Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan

Governor's Secretary Yashwant Kumar; Joint Secretary Hina Animesh Netam; and Legal Advisor Bhishma Prasad Pandey also welcomed her.

Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan
Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 14th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur today. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the development of technology depends on science.

Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan
Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan

Moreover, the President also said that the whole world is giving priority to the subject of Artificial Intelligence. India is a founding member of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence. She noted that AI would have a deep impact in social, political, economic, strategic and many other areas.

Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan
Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan

Droupadi Murmu said that developing low-cost solutions to local problems should be the priority of management, faculty and students of all higher education institutions.

Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan
Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan

Further, the President advised students to decide their priorities and determine their life values. She said that working for the welfare of others makes personal life meaningful and improves social life.

President Droupadi Murmu in Raipur
President Droupadi Murmu in Raipur
Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan
Droupadi Murmu Unveils New Flag and Insignia for Supreme Court
Ramen Deka
Droupadi Murmu
Chhattisgarh Governor

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/chhattisgarh-guv-ramen-deka-receives-president-murmu-at-raj-bhavan
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com