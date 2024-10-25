Chhattisgarh Guv Ramen Deka Receives President Murmu at Raj Bhavan

Governor of Chhattisgarh, Ramen Deka and his First Lady Ranee Deka Kakoty extended a warm welcome to President Droupadi Murmu upon her arrival at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.
Governor's Secretary Yashwant Kumar; Joint Secretary Hina Animesh Netam; and Legal Advisor Bhishma Prasad Pandey also welcomed her.
Notably, President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 14th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur today. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the development of technology depends on science.
Moreover, the President also said that the whole world is giving priority to the subject of Artificial Intelligence. India is a founding member of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence. She noted that AI would have a deep impact in social, political, economic, strategic and many other areas.
Droupadi Murmu said that developing low-cost solutions to local problems should be the priority of management, faculty and students of all higher education institutions.
Further, the President advised students to decide their priorities and determine their life values. She said that working for the welfare of others makes personal life meaningful and improves social life.