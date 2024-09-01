Droupadi Murmu Unveils New Flag and Insignia for Supreme Court

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unveiled a new flag and insignia for the Supreme Court of India in a ceremony marking the Court's 75th anniversary in the national capital.
The event, held during the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary, was organized by the Supreme Court.
In her address, President Murmu highlighted the ongoing challenges facing the judiciary and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to address these issues. She praised the Supreme Court's role as a vigilant guardian of India’s judicial system, noting its significant contributions since its inception.
The President commended the Supreme Court for organizing various programs over its 75-year journey, which have strengthened public trust and engagement with the judiciary. She reiterated the deep-rooted respect and faith that the people have for justice, referencing her previous remarks on the reverence held for judges.
While acknowledging the progress made in improving judicial infrastructure, training, and resources at the district level, President Murmu stressed that more work is needed. She expressed confidence that reforms would continue to advance rapidly.
Addressing the issue of case backlog and pendency, President Murmu highlighted the problem of cases lingering for over 32 years and advocated for more frequent special Lok Adalat weeks to address these delays. She welcomed the discussions on case management held during the conference, anticipating practical outcomes.
The President proposed considering a local justice system similar to the structure of panchayats and municipalities, emphasizing the importance of providing justice in local languages and contexts to better serve the community.
President Murmu also criticized the slow judicial process in heinous crime cases and the disparity between affluent offenders and their victims. She expressed concern over the freedom of those with resources who commit crimes while their victims continue to suffer.
Additionally, the President applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to implement the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita with retrospective effect, which allows bail for first-time offenders and those who have served one-third of their maximum sentence. She expressed optimism that these changes will herald a new era of justice in the Indian judiciary.