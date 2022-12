In a tragic incident, four infants died in the Ambikapur Medical College in Chhattisgarh allegedly due to four-hour long power cut.

The state health minister has announced a probe into the matter.

According to a report of ANI, these infants died in the Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) ward on Sunday night.

"I have instructed the Health Secretary to form a probe team. Going to Ambikapur Hospital to gather more information," State Health Minister said.

Investigation into the matter is underway.