Minor Among Four Killed as Truck Falls Into Gorge In Mizoram

In a tragic incident, at least four persons, including a minor boy, were killed in a road mishap in Mizoram’s Lunglei district.

According to reports, the incident occurred when their pick-up truck lost control and fell into a 200 metre gorge.

All four of them were travelling towards their village from the Aizawl when the accident took place.

The truck made the fall near Thingfal village in Mizoram.

Police said that all four persons died on the spot.

Earlier yesterday night, three people were killed in a head-on collision accident in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The incident was reported from Harmati area of the district.

While two of the deceased have been identified as Asbadul and Amir, the third victim is yet to be identified.

According to sources, a scooty and a magic van collided head-on, resulting in the fatalities.