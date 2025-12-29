Chhattisgarh Housing Board Sets New Milestone in Housing Sector

The Chhattisgarh Housing Board achieved a historic milestone in 2025 by recording its highest-ever annual sale of residential and commercial properties. Between January and December 2025, the Board sold a total of 4,689 properties with a combined value exceeding Rs. 1,022 crore, marking the highest annual turnover since the Board’s formation and setting a new benchmark in the state’s housing sector.

Advertisment

This remarkable achievement has been realised under the “good governance” framework of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, guidance of Housing and Environment Minister Shri O. P. Choudhary and leadership of Housing Board Chairman Shri Anurag Singh Deo. The Board has been consistently working towards providing affordable, safe, and quality housing through planned and effective implementation, resulting in this unprecedented success.

From its inception, the Chhattisgarh Housing Board has prioritised weaker and low-income sections of society. Nearly 70 per cent of all houses constructed so far have been dedicated to beneficiaries from economically weaker sections and low-income groups, reflecting the Board’s commitment to “inclusive and equitable urban development.” Over the past five years, the Board recorded an average annual sale of 1,387 properties valued at around Rs. 262 crore. In 2025, this figure rose sharply to 4,689 properties worth over Rs. 1,022 crore, highlighting significant improvements in operational efficiency, policy simplification, and growing public trust.

During the past year, the state government’s OTS-2 (One Time Settlement) scheme played a key role in boosting sales. Under the scheme, beneficiaries were offered discounts of up to 30 per cent, leading to the sale of 1,452 properties valued at approximately Rs. 220.16 crore. This initiative directly benefited a large number of middle- and low-income families.

On the directions of Housing and Environment Minister Shri O. P. Choudhary, the State-Level Housing Expo 2025, held from November 23 to 26, 2025, at BTI Ground, Shankar Nagar, Raipur, also proved highly successful. During the expo, the Chhattisgarh Housing Board launched 56 new housing schemes across 26 districts, with a total project cost of Rs. 2,080 crore. Property sales worth Rs. 305 crore were recorded during the event itself, further strengthening citizens’ confidence in the Board’s schemes.

Chief Minister ShriVishnu Deo Sai expressed satisfaction over the achievement, stating that property sales exceeding Rs. 1,022 crore in 2025 represent a major and historic achievement. He described it as clear evidence of the government’s people-centric policies and the growing trust of citizens in public institutions. The Chief Minister congratulated Housing and Environment Minister Shri O. P. Choudhary, Chairman Shri Anurag Singh Deo, and all officers and employees of the Housing Board for their collective efforts.

Housing and Environment Minister Shri O. P. Choudhary stated that achieving property sales of Rs. 1,022 crore within a single year is a landmark moment for the state’s housing sector. He attributed this success to the Chief Minister’s welfare-oriented vision, a clear and practical housing policy, and the dedication of Housing Board officials and staff. The government’s objective, he added, remains to ensure that every eligible citizen has access to affordable, dignified, and secure housing.

Chairman Shri Anurag Singh Deo stated that the Housing Board’s success in 2025 is the result of guidance from the Chief Minister, strong leadership from the Housing and Environment Minister, and the collective efforts of the entire Board team. He emphasised that this achievement demonstrates the Board’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and public interest, and reaffirmed that sustained efforts will continue to provide affordable housing options to citizens in the years ahead.