Chhattisgarh Intensifies MSP Vigil, Massive Illegal Paddy Haul Seized

The Chhattisgarh government has intensified enforcement measures to ensure transparency, fairness and farmer-friendly implementation of paddy procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), cracking down on middlemen, illegal traders and unlawful practices across the state.

Advertisment

Acting on government directives, district administrations have stepped up surveillance to prevent the illegal transportation, storage and consumption of paddy, as well as attempts to sell old or unauthorised stock at procurement centres. Officials said continuous monitoring and enforcement actions are being carried out to safeguard the interests of farmers.

On January 13, 2026, large-scale operations were conducted in four districts—Balrampur, Jashpur, Sakti and Janjgir-Champa—resulting in the seizure of approximately 30,490 quintals of illegally traded paddy. More than 86 vehicles allegedly involved in illegal transportation were also confiscated during the coordinated drive.

In Balrampur district, authorities under the leadership of Collector Rajendra Katara carried out round-the-clock monitoring at interstate borders and check posts. Officials reported the seizure of 20,426.49 quintals of illegal paddy across 129 cases and the confiscation of 83 vehicles. Immediate action was also taken at the Chando procurement centre after an attempt was made to sell 65 bags of illegal paddy.

In Jashpur district, inspections ordered by Collector Rohit Vyas at a rice mill in Bagia block revealed a shortage of 9,700 quintals of paddy. The mill was subsequently sealed, and a joint team has been constituted to verify records and documents.

Meanwhile, in Sakti district, the Revenue Department, acting under the guidance of Collector Amrit Vikas Topno, seized around 331 quintals of illegal paddy along with a truck and several other vehicles.

The state government reiterated that protecting farmers’ rights during MSP procurement remains a top priority and said the crackdown on illegal activities will continue with strict enforcement across Chhattisgarh.

Also Read: 2-Day Skill Development Workshop for PROs Held In Chhattisgarh

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Ensuring Holistic Development of Tribal Regions: CM Vishnu Deo Sai