Chhattisgarh Launches India’s First Rakshak Course on Child Rights & Protection

In a landmark initiative, the Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six major universities in the state today to launch the “Rakshak Course”, India’s first academic programme dedicated to Child Rights and Protection. The event took place at the Chief Minister’s residence office in Raipur, in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Child Rights & Protection will be offered at Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University (Raipur), Sant Gahira Guru University (Surguja), Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism & Mass Communication (Raipur), Anjaneya University (Raipur), Amity University (Raipur), and Shri Shankaracharya Professional University (Bhilai-Durg). The course aims to equip students with theoretical, legal, and practical knowledge on child protection, including exposure to departmental schemes, institutional mechanisms, and real-world protection processes.

CM Sai: Building a Responsible and Safe Future for Youth

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Rakshak Course would play a critical role in shaping responsible young citizens. “Children often take the wrong path due to innocence or confusion. Guiding them back to the right direction is our collective responsibility. This course will create trained youth who can support child protection systems and also find meaningful employment in this sector,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s accomplishments over the past two years, including fulfilling most of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees, disbursing pending bonuses to farmers, benefits under the Mahatari Vandan Yojana, and progress on the Housing for All initiative. He further noted the implementation of over 350 administrative reforms and the establishment of the Department of Good Governance & Convergence to accelerate systemic improvements. CM Sai congratulated Commission Chairperson Dr. Varnika Sharma and her team for developing the curriculum in record time.

Ministers Highlight National Significance

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade described the Rakshak Course as a milestone in preparing sensitive and service-oriented youth. She emphasized the need for trained professionals in areas such as child begging, rehabilitation of abandoned children, and sensitive case handling. “This programme positions Chhattisgarh as a national leader in child protection education,” she said.

Higher Education Minister Tank Ram Verma called the launch a “historic initiative” for the state, congratulating the Commission and the six universities for implementing the programme.

Course Highlights

The Rakshak Course is designed to:

Provide comprehensive understanding of child protection units

Offer theoretical and legal knowledge on child rights

Expose students to real-world protection procedures

Develop sensitivity, awareness, and practical skills

Provide free training support, consultation, and guidance from the Commission

The initiative aims to create a skilled and committed workforce to strengthen Chhattisgarh’s child protection systems.

Dignitaries Present

The event was attended by Dr. Varnika Sharma, Chairperson of the Child Rights Commission; university representatives including Prof. Shailendra Patel, Prof. A.K. Srivastava, Prof. Rajendra Lakpale, Sharda Prasad Tripathi, Mahadev Kaware, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Dr. T. Rama Rao, Dr. Rupali Choudhary, Dr. Piyush Kant Pandey, Dr. Suresh Dhyani, Dr. I.P. Mishra, Dr. A.K. Jha, and Dr. Jaya Mishra; as well as Prateek Khare, Secretary of the Child Rights Commission, and officers from related departments.

