Chhattisgarh Leaders Hail Nitish Kumar’s Swearing-In as Bihar CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and State BJP President Kiran Dev on Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Chhattisgarh BJP In-charge Nitin Nabin, who took oath as a Cabinet Minister in the new NDA government.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the people of Bihar for once again endorsing stability and good governance. He said the state, known globally for its democratic legacy, has reposed faith in the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed confidence that the new government would accelerate Bihar’s development journey with renewed vigour.

Sai also congratulated Nitin Nabin on his induction as Cabinet Minister, expressing hope that his administrative experience would further strengthen governance and public welfare initiatives in Bihar.

State BJP President Kiran Dev said Bihar has given a historic mandate to PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar—stronger than many previous elections. She asserted that the new government will work with complete dedication to meet the hopes and expectations of the people.

Dev praised Nitin Nabin’s reappointment, noting that it reflects his organisational strength, public service commitment, and deep public trust.

She added that the “double-engine government” will deliver on its promises through good governance, development, and social harmony.

Wide Support and Greetings

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, BJP office bearers, various party wings, and thousands of workers from Chhattisgarh also extended their best wishes to the newly sworn-in leaders:

Nitish Kumar — Chief Minister of Bihar

Samrat Choudhary — Deputy Chief Minister

Vijay Kumar Sinha — Deputy Chief Minister

Nitin Nabin — Cabinet Minister & Chhattisgarh BJP In-charge