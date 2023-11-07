“No Hung Assembly in Mizoram; MNF Will Sweep Polls”, Asserts Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga exuded confidence that there will be no hung assembly in the state and the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) will sweep the assembly elections this time.
Casting his vote on Tuesday, Zoramthanga asserted that his party does not have an alliance with the BJP in the state and the support to NDA at the Centre is ‘issue-based’.
Speaking to media persons, Zoramthanga said, “I have cast my vote and visited half of my constituency. I believe that we shall be able to form the government and in my constituency we hope we shall get an overwhelming victory."
The Mizoram Chief Minister also asserted that the MNF’s efforts to integrate Zo tribes will reap electoral benefits for the party. He also added that people fleeing from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur feel safe in Mizoram which is ruled by his party.
Earlier, speaking to the media before casting his vote, he said that the MNF will win the polls due to several factors including the implementation of various projects despite financial constraints.
The Mizoram CM said, “We are partners with the NDA at the Centre and our support is primarily issue-based. In the state, we do not have any links or alliance with the BJP.” The MNF president asserted that his party is focusing on Mizo sub-nationalism and making massive efforts to integrate all Zo ethnic tribes.”
“People who have fled from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur feel secure under the MNF government,” he said.
Zoramthanga also stated that the MNF will take measures for the rehabilitation of the refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh and the internally displaced people from Manipur.
Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly is underway amid tight security arrangements, and it will continue till 4 pm. Earlier today, the chief minister encountered a minor issue with an electronic voting machine, preventing him from casting his vote at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under Aizawl North-II assembly constituency.
According to ECI data, there are 14924 voters in the Thorang assembly constituency which is the lowest voter constituency and the Tuichawng constituency is the biggest assembly constituency with 36,041 voters.