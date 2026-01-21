Chhattisgarh: New Chief Information Commissioner, State Information Commissioners Sworn In

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka today administered the oath of office to Amitabh Jain as the new Chief Information Commissioner and to Umesh Kumar Agrawal and Shirish Chandra Mishra as State Information Commissioners.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Chhattisgarh Mandapam, Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan), Raipur, where the oath was administered by Governor Ramen Deka. The formal oath procedure was conducted by Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel.

Several senior dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Revenue, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Disaster Management Minister Tank Ram Verma, Minister for Skill Development, Technical Education, Employment and Scheduled Caste Development Guru Khushwant Saheb, MLA Purandar Mishra, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam, Secretary to the Governor Dr C R Prasanna, Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Singh, along with principal secretaries and secretaries of various state government departments.

Also present were Acting Chairperson of the Chhattisgarh Human Rights Commission Giridhari Nayak, State Information Commissioner Alok Chandravanshi, former State Information Commissioners Manoj Trivedi, Ashok Agrawal, Dhanvendra Jaiswal, and Secretary of the State Information Commission Neelam Nagdev Ekka, besides other senior officers and eminent citizens.

It is noteworthy that the newly appointed Chief Information Commissioner Amitabh Jain is a retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh. State Information Commissioner Umesh Kumar Agrawal is also a retired IAS officer, while Shirish Chandra Mishra has long been associated with the field of journalism.

The appointments are expected to strengthen transparency, accountability, and the effective implementation of the Right to Information framework in the state.

