Chhattisgarh: Raipur PWD Denies Corruption Claims in Road Repair Work

The Public Works Department (PWD), Division No. 01, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has categorically denied allegations of corruption in the ongoing patch repair work on the Fundhar–Devpuri road, terming such reports as misleading and baseless.

According to the Executive Engineer of PWD, the Fundhar–Devpuri road stretch, measuring approximately two kilometres, is undergoing repair strictly as per the approved departmental work plan. The damaged portions of the road are being completely removed using heavy machinery, including JCBs. Afterwards, the old surface is roughened, and fresh bituminous layers are laid. This process is being followed to ensure better adhesion of the new asphalt layer and to maintain high construction quality.

The department clarified that the original bitumen road on this stretch was constructed in 2018 for Rs 1.46 crore, with an average width of 10.5 metres on both sides of the divider. The performance guarantee for that work expired in 2021. Therefore, claims circulating in some sections of the electronic and print media suggesting that more than Rs 2 crore is being spent on patchwork are completely unfounded.

Officials further stated that due to skidding and wear over time, certain portions of the road had deteriorated. In line with the approved maintenance plan, only the damaged sections are being repaired by removing the affected surface and relaying bitumen with full adherence to quality standards.

The PWD has urged the public and media to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unsubstantiated reports regarding government infrastructure works.

