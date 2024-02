Chhattisgarh Official Government Holidays List for 2024: Chhattisgarh is a state known for its rich tribal culture and natural beauty. As we delve into the official government holidays for 2024, we'll uncover the diverse festivities that mark the cultural landscape of Chhattisgarh. From traditional tribal celebrations to modern commemorations, this series will guide you through the unique blend of heritage and progress that defines the state.