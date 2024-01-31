Tripura is a state of serene landscapes and diverse cultures. Nestled in the northeast of India, Tripura invites you to explore its cultural diversity through the official government holidays in 2024. This picturesque state has a calendar full of both traditional and modern celebrations. Let's take a journey through these festivities that not only mark time but also capture the essence of Tripura's rich heritage and lively community spirit.

Starting on January 15th, Tripura kicks off with the Pous Parban festival, a celebration echoing the state's cultural roots with vibrant rituals. On January 23rd, the Birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is observed, honoring the legacy of the freedom fighter. January 26th marks Republic Day, a significant national event fostering patriotic unity.

Moving to February 14th, Saraswati Puja celebrates the goddess of knowledge and arts, adding a touch of scholarship and artistry to Tripura's calendar. As the year unfolds, Tripura resonates with various religious celebrations, such as Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Garia Puja, and Buddha Purnima. Refer to the Tripura Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024 below for complete information.