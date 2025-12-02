Chhattisgarh Scripts Polo History, CM Vishnu Deo Sai Congratulates Team

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met the polo players of Chhattisgarh at his residence office in Raipur today, following their historic participation in the 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament held from 22 to 29 November in Imphal.

Congratulating the players on their outstanding performance, the Chief Minister said the achievement is a moment of immense pride for the entire state.

He encouraged them to continue progressing with the same enthusiasm and dedication. Shri Sai highlighted the immense sporting talent among the tribal youth of Chhattisgarh and said that, with government support, equestrian sports and polo have received a new direction in the state.

For the first time in history, Chhattisgarh participated in the prestigious international event, marking a strong presence on national and global sports platforms.

This occasion was even more significant as Chhattisgarh became the first-ever Indian state invited to represent India at an international polo tournament.

The Chhattisgarh team competed against strong contenders from the USA, Colombia, the Indian Polo Association, and several other international teams, earning recognition and pride for the state. This milestone reflects the increasing participation and rising excellence of tribal youth in sports.

Several institutions played a pivotal role in making this achievement possible, including the Government of Chhattisgarh, the Indian Army (NCC), Dantewada district administration, Kanker district administration, Brigo & Hector Equestrian Management Company, and support teams in Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh team comprised:

Lt. Col. Aman Singh (NCC), Lance Nadeem Ali (Retd.), Vedika Sharan, Chitrabhanu Singh, Samuel Vishwakarma, Golu Ram Kashyap, Subhash Lekami, and Devaki Kadti.

Earlier, in September 2025, Vedika Sharan had brought pride to the nation by securing 2nd place in India and 15th globally in her age category at an international equestrian event held in Bengaluru.

Under the “Khel Se Shakti” initiative, talented students from Dantewada and Kanker districts received specialized training in horse riding and polo.

This training was conducted by Brigo & Hector Equestrian Management Company with support from experienced polo players of the Indian Army.

This initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to empowering tribal youth through sports, education, and professional training.

Its objective is to equip Chhattisgarh’s players with the resources and opportunities required to excel at national and international levels.

The meeting was also attended by Avnish Sharan (Commissioner, Chhattisgarh Housing Board) and horse-riding trainer Ms. Geeta Dahiya.

Also Read: Raj Bhavan Celebrates Foundation Day of Six States and UTs, Emphasizing Unity in Diversity