Raj Bhavan Celebrates Foundation Day of Six States and UTs, Emphasizing Unity in Diversity

The Foundation Day of six states and Union Territories, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep, was celebrated today at Raj Bhavan, Raipur, under the chief hospitality of Governor Ramesh Deka.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Deka highlighted that India’s national unity is strengthened by the diversity of its states and UTs. He praised the “Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat” initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a platform to promote cultural exchange and unity in diversity.

Governor Deka extended greetings to the respective states and UTs, noting that despite differences in language, cuisine, art, and traditions, the soul of India remains one. He said that each state contributes uniquely to the nation’s cultural richness and development:

Karnataka blends ancient glory with modern technology, from Vijayanagara architecture to Bengaluru’s IT hub.

Tamil Nadu is the cradle of Dravidian civilization, famed for its temple architecture, classical music, dance, and literary heritage.

Delhi represents India’s historical and political heart, with landmarks like Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and India Gate reflecting its cultural diversity.

Uttarakhand , similar to Chhattisgarh, balances natural beauty with rural livelihoods and sustainable development challenges.

Puducherry is celebrated for its French architecture, spiritual ambience, and cultural harmony.

Lakshadweep is renowned for its pristine beaches, rich biodiversity, and eco-friendly lifestyle.

The Governor emphasized that India’s diversity is a true strength and called upon citizens to contribute to the nation’s development, cleanliness, and environmental protection.

The event featured cultural performances by students representing each state and UT. Highlights included Karnataka’s Yakshagana, Tamil Nadu’s folk dances, Delhi’s Punjab folk dance, Uttarakhand’s Gopati dance, Lakshadweep’s Stick Dance, and Puducherry’s Garadi dance.

Governor Deka honored state representatives with traditional scarves and mementos, receiving souvenirs in return. The ceremony was attended by MLA Purandar Mishra, Mayor Meenal Chaubey, Governor’s Secretary Dr. C.R. Prasanna, officials, youths, women, and other distinguished citizens.

Also Read: Protesters Block Roads in Durg Over Land Rate Hike; Police Resort to Lathi-Charge