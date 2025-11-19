Chhattisgarh Secures ₹301.69 Crore Clean Air Grant After MP Agrawal’s Intervention

Chhattisgarh has achieved a major milestone in its environmental reform drive, with the Central Government approving a ₹301.69 crore Clean Air Grant for Raipur, Korba, and Durg-Bhilai. The allocation comes following persistent efforts by Raipur MP and senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal, who raised the state’s alarming air pollution crisis in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 on August 19.

The largest share of the grant—₹151.59 crore—has been allotted to Raipur, marking the biggest-ever financial package sanctioned for environmental improvement in the state capital.

Centre Responds Following MP Agrawal’s Intervention

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, informed MP Agrawal in a letter dated October 18 that Raipur, Korba, and Durg-Bhilai had been included in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) after failing to meet national air quality standards. Based on their action plans and performance evaluations, substantial funds have now been released.

Korba receives funding under the Ministry’s Pollution Control Scheme, while Raipur, Durg, and Bhilai—each with populations above 10 lakh—are funded through the 15th Finance Commission’s Air Quality Grant.

“A Health Shield for Chhattisgarh” — MP Agrawal

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Bhupender Yadav, MP Agrawal said:

“This grant is not merely financial assistance; it is a health shield for the people of Chhattisgarh and a promise for a safer future for our coming generations. Clean air is a fundamental right, and I thank the Central Government for responding with seriousness and urgency.”

He emphasized that every rupee allocated for pollution control would be utilized with transparency, accountability, and public welfare as top priorities.

Critical Pollution Zones Under Scrutiny

The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has assessed industrial emissions in the Raipur region, while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has declared Siltara and Raipur as Critically Polluted Areas.

Following these assessments, the Chhattisgarh Environment Board has been instructed to prepare restoration action plans for the industrial clusters of Urla, Siltara, Korba, and Bhilai. The CPCB reviewed these action plans on September 12, 2025 to ensure timely implementation.

Parliamentary Advocacy Brings Visible Change

MP Brijmohan Agrawal’s persistent efforts in Parliament, strategic follow-ups, and advocacy have ensured that Chhattisgarh’s major cities now have the financial resources to significantly improve air quality in the coming years.