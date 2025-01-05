Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Neutralize 4 Maoists in Bastar

In a major security operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, at least four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday evening. The face-off occurred in the dense forests of south Abujhmaad, near the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

The clash unfolded when a joint team of security personnel launched an anti-Maoist operation in the area. Tragically, Sannu Karam, a head constable from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), lost his life during the confrontation.

After hours of intense exchange of fire, the security forces managed to recover the bodies of four Maoists along with automatic weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a self-loading rifle (SLR), from the site of the encounter. The operation is still ongoing, with a thorough search of the area in progress to locate any remaining insurgents and additional arms.

Rising Tensions in Bastar: 200+ Maoists Killed in 2024

The encounter in Bastar is part of the ongoing battle against Maoist insurgents in the region, where security forces have made significant strides in the past year. In 2024, over 200 Maoists were killed in clashes with security forces, with a staggering 217 of those fatalities recorded from Bastar alone. This region, known for its Maoist stronghold, includes districts such as Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, and Sukma.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating the Maoist threat, setting a target for complete elimination by March 2026. Along with the fatalities, more than 800 Maoists were arrested, and 802 insurgents voluntarily surrendered, signalling a shift in the region’s security landscape.

However, the fight has not been without cost. In 2024, 18 security personnel lost their lives in encounters with Maoists, and 65 civilians were killed in Maoist violence, highlighting the ongoing challenges in curbing the insurgency.

As the operation continues, authorities remain focused on stabilising the region and ensuring the safety of civilians in these volatile areas. The recent encounter underscores the intense and perilous nature of the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-dominated Bastar region.