Amit Shah Vows To Eradicate Naxalism By 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed his commitment to "completely eradicate" Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026, during his address at the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics-2024 on Sunday.

Advertisment

Highlighting significant achievements in the fight against Naxalism over the past decade, Shah noted a 73 per cent reduction in the deaths of security personnel and a 70 per cent decrease in civilian casualties in areas once considered Naxal strongholds.

"In the last 10 years, we have fought Naxalism on multiple fronts. Today, there is a 73 per cent reduction in the deaths of security personnel and a 70 per cent decrease in civilian deaths in areas that have been Naxal strongholds since 1973. By March 31, 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country," Shah stated.

The Home Minister attributed the enhanced success of anti-Naxal operations to the formation of a BJP government in Chhattisgarh. He pointed out that during the initial five years of the campaign, efforts lacked state-level support, but after the BJP assumed power, operations gained momentum.

"In the first year of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, 287 Naxals were killed, 992 were arrested, and 837 surrendered," he said.

Shah also called on Naxals to surrender and join the mainstream to contribute to national progress. "I urge all Naxals to surrender, give up arms, and become part of the mainstream to work for the welfare of the country. I can proudly say that Chhattisgarh's surrender policy is the most attractive in the country," he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Shah emphasized the Centre’s and Chhattisgarh government’s unified approach to eliminating Naxalism, commending the state police for their achievements in the battle against the insurgents.

As part of his three-day visit to Chhattisgarh from December 14 to 16, Shah will preside over a high-level security review meeting in Raipur to assess the state's security situation and related developments. He is also scheduled to visit Jagdalpur, where he will interact with surrendered Maoists, local residents, and intellectuals.