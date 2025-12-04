Chhattisgarh Sees Rising Public Anger Over Alleged Corporate Loot and Police Action

Tensions continue to rise across Chhattisgarh as tribal communities and local residents protest against what they describe as large-scale displacement, forest destruction, and corporate-driven mining projects. Citizens allege that peaceful and democratic movements are being ignored, while heavy police deployment is used to push controversial projects forward. The growing sentiment among people is that the state’s natural resources are being handed over to corporate houses, and the public is no longer willing to tolerate it.

Tree Felling Continues in Hasdeo Aranya Despite Widespread Opposition

In Hasdeo Aranya, even after an official inquiry confirmed that the Gram Sabha resolutions were forged, thousands of police personnel were deployed to facilitate the cutting of trees for the Parsa and PEKB coal blocks.

Local communities claim their constitutional rights and forest rights are being violated. Preparations are now underway once again for additional tree felling, intensifying public anger.

Mass Opposition in Raigarh Over Gare Pelma Coal Blocks

In Raigarh, large-scale felling of trees was carried out to operationalise the Gare Pelma coal mines for Mahagenco and the Adani Group. Despite widespread public protests, the public hearing for the Gare Pelma-1–1 coal block is being conducted again.

For the Ambuja–Adani project, the administration reportedly used its full machinery, leading villagers to dig up their own road and sit on protest as a last resort.

Forced Public Hearings in Mainpat and Mining Preparations in Bastar

In Mainpat, a public hearing for bauxite mining was forcibly conducted despite strong objections from tribal communities. Meanwhile, in Bastar, even after the annulment of the fake Gram Sabha for the Nandaraj Hill mining project, preparations for mining continue.

Questions Raised Over Chief Minister’s Silence

Amid allegations of constitutional violations, aggressive policing, and resource exploitation, the Chief Minister has remained silent, sparking criticism. Activists say that the state has not witnessed such deterioration in governance and tribal rights issues in the past 25 years.

Congress Leadership Accused of Evading Responsibility

Several leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committee have been criticised for issuing routine statements without taking meaningful action on the ground. Protesting communities allege that the opposition is attempting to wash its hands of responsibility.

Also Read: CM’s Urban Renewal Push to Transform Chhattisgarh Cities with ₹429.45 Crore Sanction