Chhattisgarh: Self-Financed Short Term Training Programme Held

A one-week Self-Financed Short Term Training Programme (STTP) on “Responsible and Sustainable Mining: Currency for the Modern Workforce” was formally inaugurated at the National Institute of Technology Raipur. The programme is being organised by the Department of Mining Engineering from January 19 to January 23, 2026.

The objective of the STTP is to equip participants with the knowledge and skills required to address rapid changes and emerging global challenges in the mining sector. The programme features expert lectures, case-study-based discussions, practical sessions, and panel discussions focused on modern and sustainable mining practices.

The training programme is being conducted with the joint support of leading public and private sector organisations, including Coal India Limited, South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, Northern Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited, Adani Group, and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Achyut Ghatak, Technical Director, Coal India Limited, as Chief Guest, and Sanjay Kumar Jha, Technical Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, as Guest of Honour. The programme was held under the patronage of Dr N. V. Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Raipur. The event was chaired by Dr. Pankaj Kumar Devangan, Professor and Head, Department of Mining Engineering. The programme is being convened by Dr Prem Sagar Mishra, with coordination by Dr Vineet Balakrishnan.

Welcoming the dignitaries and participants, Dr Pankaj Kumar Devangan highlighted NIT Raipur’s growing stature as a centre of academic excellence and its consistent efforts in organising quality academic and technical programmes.

In his address, Dr Prem Sagar Mishra presented inspirational insights, stating that responsible and sustainable mining practices can be transformed into a “valuable capital” for building a better future. He emphasised that the course has been conceptualised through the collective efforts of multiple experts, making it a commendable initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Dr N. V. Ramana Rao expressed gratitude to the organising committee and spoke about key challenges in the mining sector, including human rights monitoring, waste management, high CO₂ emissions, afforestation, and biodiversity conservation through a circular economy approach.

Sanjay Kumar Jha appreciated the increasing participation of women students in mining education, calling it a positive shift for the sector. He described NIT Raipur as a vital academic institution contributing to nation-building and stressed that mining should be need-based, advocating for responsible utilisation of resources rather than excessive extraction.

Chief Guest Achyut Ghatak, an alumnus of the institute, termed his presence at NIT Raipur a “homecoming” and shared his academic memories. He noted that while coal will continue to play a significant role in the energy sector in the near future, mining practices must transition from traditional systems to advanced frameworks. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi—“The Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed”—he emphasised the importance of sustainable mining and modernisation, while also highlighting emerging challenges related to employment in increasingly automated mining operations. He encouraged students to explore opportunities in the field of sustainable mining.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Vineet Balakrishnan, followed by an interactive session between the participants and the chief guests. The five-day STTP will continue with participation from senior officials and directors of major institutions and is expected to provide valuable insights into contemporary developments in the mining sector.

