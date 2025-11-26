Mayor Meenal Choubey Conducts On-Site Review of Voter List Revision Across Raipur

Mayor Meenal Choubey of Raipur Municipal Corporation carried out an on-ground inspection of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, being conducted under the directives of the Election Commission. The review spanned multiple locations, including Bhathagaon, Raipura, Changorabhatha, Bharat Mata Chowk, and Gudhiyari. Zone-5 Chairman Ambar Agrawal accompanied the Mayor during the visit.

During the inspection, Mayor Choubey assessed the progress of the SIR work with zone commissioners, officials, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs). She also interacted with BLOs involved in entering voter information collected through enumeration forms at zonal offices. The Mayor instructed that the data entry process must be accurate, error-free, and completed within the stipulated timeline.

Mayor Choubey urged all citizens to actively participate in the revision process by filling out their enumeration forms and submitting them promptly to their BLOs. She emphasized that responsible voter participation is crucial for strengthening democracy and ensuring that every eligible citizen is represented in the electoral process.