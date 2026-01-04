Chhattisgarh Tops Nation in Parental Participation for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Chhattisgarh has achieved a major milestone in the ongoing “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026,” the annual initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform examinations into a stress-free, celebratory experience for students. The state has secured the first position nationwide in parental participation, reflecting a growing awareness and active involvement of parents in supporting their children’s confidence and well-being during exams.

Advertisment

So far, 25.16 lakh participants from Chhattisgarh have registered, including 22.75 lakh students, 1.55 lakh teachers, and 81,533 parents. While the state ranks fourth nationally in total registrations, it leads the country in parental engagement. District-wise, Balodabazar recorded 14,658 parent registrations, and Sarangarh–Bilaigarh had 9,952, highlighting widespread participation.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the achievement as a matter of pride, noting that it reflects a positive societal shift towards nurturing students’ confidence rather than pressuring them for marks. “The message given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — that examinations should not be a source of stress but celebrated as a festival — has been embraced wholeheartedly in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The success is attributed to innovative strategies implemented across the state. District-level review meetings, on-site registration at teacher-training centers, and community engagement through youth clubs and the “Angna Ma Shiksha” program have driven massive participation. In Sarangarh–Bilaigarh alone, more than 10,000 registrations were recorded in a single day, compared to an earlier daily average of 1,500. Teacher-parent meetings and previous awareness campaigns also contributed significantly.

Participants like Kumari Yuktamukhi, who joined the program last year, have motivated more students to register and actively participate. Similar “Pariksha Pe Charcha Melas” organized during the winter vacation in Sarangarh–Bilaigarh drew large crowds, inspiring other districts to follow suit. Teachers were also assisted with on-the-spot registration at training centers, resulting in high teacher participation.

The registration process remains open until January 11, 2026, and officials are optimistic that Chhattisgarh will surpass three million total registrations, further cementing the state as a role model for other regions.

“Securing the top position in parental participation and fourth in total registrations is proof that parents are increasingly supporting their children’s confidence rather than imposing unnecessary pressure,” said Chief Minister Sai. “With this enthusiasm, we will continue advancing this campaign to make examinations stress-free and celebrate them as a people’s movement.”

Also Read: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Invites President Murmu to Grace Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Pandum 2026