CM Vishnu Deo Sai Invites President Murmu to Grace Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Pandum 2026

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and extended a formal invitation to attend the state-level tribal cultural festival ‘Bastar Pandum 2026’ as the Chief Guest.

Advertisment

During the courtesy meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the President of the rich tribal art, culture, traditions and folk life of the Bastar region. He said Bastar Pandum is a flagship cultural initiative aimed at the preservation, promotion and national and international showcasing of Chhattisgarh’s indigenous heritage.

Chief Minister Sai informed that the festival will be organised in three phases, with the final phase scheduled to be held in Bastar in February 2026.

The Chief Minister also briefed President Murmu on the state government’s ongoing development initiatives in tribal areas, highlighting progress in education, healthcare, livelihood generation, infrastructure expansion and welfare schemes. He said the government is committed to integrating tribal communities into the mainstream of development while safeguarding their cultural identity.

President Droupadi Murmu appreciated the initiative associated with tribal culture and extended her best wishes for the successful conduct of Bastar Pandum 2026.

The festival will showcase a wide spectrum of tribal cultural expressions, including folk dances, folk songs, traditional musical instruments, handicrafts, indigenous cuisine and traditional attire, offering a vibrant platform to celebrate Bastar’s cultural legacy.

Also Read: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Prays at Maa Danteshwari Temple, Seeks Peace & Prosperity for Chhattisgarh