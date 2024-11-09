Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists Killed in Encounter; Arms & Ammunition Seized

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces during a joint search operation in the dense forests of Bijapur district, located in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Friday.
According to an official statement, the operation was launched after security forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), received intelligence regarding the presence of Maoists in the Usur-Basaguda-Pamed-Tarrem region.
The encounter began around 11 a.m. in the Rekhapalli-Komathpalli forest area and continued for several hours, with security forces exchanging heavy fire with the insurgents.
Following the operation, the bodies of two Maoists were recovered from the site. Authorities also seized a significant cache of weapons, including an SLR rifle and various other arms and ammunition.
The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb Maoist activity in the region. While the identities of the Maoists killed are yet to be confirmed, the process is underway.
The search operation remains active, and further details will be released once the operation concludes.