Chhattisgarh's ‘Amrit Peedhi’, Heading to Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Seen Off

Under the vision of Viksit Bharat, a 75-member youth delegation from Chhattisgarh was given a grand farewell ceremony before departing for New Delhi to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2047 and the 29th National Youth Festival, being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The farewell ceremony held in Raipur was presided over by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao. The delegation will represent Chhattisgarh at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, during the four-day national summit scheduled from January 9 to 12.

This national initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to connect one lakh non-political youth directly with the policy-making process of the nation.

Transparent Selection Through MY Bharat Portal

The delegation was selected through a highly competitive and transparent process conducted via the Government of India’s MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat) portal. More than 85,000 youth from Chhattisgarh participated in the initial national-level quiz round. After clearing multiple stages, including essay writing and vision deck presentations, the final 75 participants secured their place in the national forum.

Encouraging the youth, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described them as the state’s “Amrit Peedhi”, stating that they will carry Chhattisgarh’s voice in shaping policies and transforming the Prime Minister’s dream of a developed India into reality.

Direct Interaction with Prime Minister on National Youth Day

A key highlight of the event will be a direct interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, celebrated as National Youth Day. During the summit, youth participants will present their ideas through platforms such as Viksit Bharat Challenge, Design for India, and Social Cause Hackathon, focusing on governance, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The delegates will also gain insights from Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other senior national leaders. Additionally, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu will host a special Dinner Dialogue in New Delhi for the Chhattisgarh delegation, aimed at encouraging youth perspectives at the central level.

Youth-Led Democracy in Action

The National Youth Festival is not merely a cultural event but a living example of youth-led democracy. The Chhattisgarh delegation will present the state’s models on themes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Smart Agriculture, and inclusive development before nearly 3,000 youth leaders from across the country.

Addressing the farewell ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao reiterated that the state government is fully committed to the holistic development of youth and their active participation in nation-building. With this ceremonial send-off, Chhattisgarh’s young talent has taken a decisive step towards making its mark on the national stage.