Chhattisgarh’s Anti-Naxal Strategy Pays Off: DRG Nails Maoist Leadership

In what is being hailed as the biggest breakthrough in India’s decades-long battle against Naxalism, the Chhattisgarh District Reserve Guards (DRG) eliminated 27 Maoists, including the most-wanted Maoist commander, Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, in a massive encounter in the dense forests of Abujhmarh, Bastar region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the high-profile kill on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a “landmark achievement” and stating, “For the first time in 30 years, a general secretary-ranked Maoist leader has been neutralized. Basavaraju, the backbone of the CPI (Maoist), is no more. I salute the bravery of our forces.”

A Major Tactical Victory in Narayanpur

The high-stakes operation, codenamed Operation Black Forest, was launched after over two weeks of meticulous planning and intelligence gathering. Inputs from Andhra Pradesh police and surrendered Maoist cadres helped DRG teams narrow down Basavaraju’s location in the Orchha region, approximately 60 km from the district headquarters and 300 km from Raipur.

Gunfights erupted 15-20 km from Orchha in a thickly forested zone. After 72 hours of relentless combat, the Maoists retreated, leaving behind 27 dead. Senior intelligence officials have confirmed that Basavaraju was among those killed, marking the end of a long manhunt for the Maoist central committee and Politburo member who carried a ₹1.5 crore bounty.

Official Confirmations and Statements

“A historic day in the fight against left-wing extremism. We got the No. 1 of the Maoists,” said a senior officer involved in the operation. Confirmation of Basavaraju’s death came after surrendered cadres identified his body, with police awaiting DNA test results for final verification.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the DRG’s valour: “This is a huge success for our forces. The operation was conducted under difficult terrain and against formidable odds. I salute our brave soldiers.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma added that the operation had been ongoing for three days, with security forces showing exemplary commitment. Unfortunately, one DRG jawan was martyred, and several others sustained injuries. The injured have received immediate medical attention.

Maoist Organisation Now "Headless"

According to senior police officials, the Maoist insurgency is now effectively leaderless. “The Maoist organisation is now headless,” said a senior intelligence officer. “The fall of Basavaraju has left a massive leadership void within the CPI (Maoist).”

During the operation, a significant cache of weapons was also recovered. Security agencies estimate that several senior Maoist operatives may have been killed or seriously injured.

Central Government's Mission to End Naxalism by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Modi government's commitment to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. “So far, 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 have surrendered in states like Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra,” Shah said.

CM Sai echoed this vision: “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and with the resolve of Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh is rapidly moving towards wiping out Naxalism. The latest success in Narayanpur reinforces our progress.”

About the DRG: The Frontline Warriors

Formed in May 2015, the District Reserve Guards (DRG) is a specialized anti-Naxal unit composed primarily of local youth and surrendered Maoists. Operating in key Left Wing Extremism (LWE) districts including Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Narayanpur, the DRG has consistently led major successful operations.

Their local knowledge and adaptability make them formidable against Maoist guerrilla tactics. In this latest encounter, DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon played a crucial role in executing the mission.

Final Word

Wednesday's operation is considered a defining moment in India's fight against left-wing extremism. The elimination of Basavaraju is not only a tactical win but a psychological blow to the Maoist network that has plagued central India for decades.

With the insurgency’s leadership decapitated and morale weakened, security forces are now better positioned to push forward in their mission to bring peace to the red corridor.

