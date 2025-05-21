Top Maoist Leader Among 27 Neutralized in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, including the topmost leader and General Secretary of the CPI-Maoist, Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. This unprecedented success was announced on Wednesday by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah.

Describing the operation as a “landmark achievement,” Amit Shah praised the bravery and dedication of the security forces and intelligence agencies involved. “For the first time in over 30 years of fighting Naxalism, a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralized by our forces,” he said, highlighting the significance of the encounter which took place deep inside the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur.

The encounter was part of a larger coordinated effort named ‘Operation Black Forest,’ launched near the Karreguttalu Hill at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, aimed at crippling the Maoist infrastructure in the region. The operation has not only led to the neutralization of Basavaraju but also resulted in the arrest of 54 Naxalites and the surrender of 84 others across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao confirmed the encounter and emphasized the state government's commitment to making Bastar Naxal-free by March 2026. “Since the formation of our government, a focused programme has been running to eliminate Naxalism from Bastar. Our security forces are working tirelessly toward this goal,” he said, also revealing that one soldier sustained injuries during the operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the success of the security forces on social media, expressing pride in their remarkable achievement. “Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people,” he stated.

The Modi government has set an ambitious target to eradicate Naxalism across the country by March 31, 2026, with this breakthrough operation considered a critical milestone toward that goal.

The neutralization of Basavaraju, often regarded as the backbone of the Maoist movement, is expected to deliver a severe blow to the CPI-Maoist’s leadership and operational capabilities, signaling a new phase in India’s internal security landscape.