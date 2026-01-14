Chhattisgarh's Big Leap Towards Peace and Development

Chhattisgarh has recorded another significant milestone in its journey towards peace, trust, and development. In Sukma district, 29 misguided youths who were active in the Gonda area have renounced the path of violence and pledged to rejoin the mainstream of society.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that this development is not merely an act of surrender, but a strong reflection of the growing trust, security, and stability returning to Naxal-affected regions.

The Chief Minister stated that areas once marked by fear, pressure, and insecurity are now witnessing rapid transformation due to the strong presence of security camps, proactive administration, and effective implementation of welfare schemes. Development initiatives related to roads, education, healthcare, ration distribution, employment, and social security in Sukma district and surrounding regions are bringing tangible changes to the lives of local residents.

CM Sai reiterated that the state government’s clear policy is: “Anyone who abandons violence and chooses the path of the Constitution and development will be assured a life of dignity, opportunities, and a secure future.” The government’s objective is not only to eliminate violence, but also to reintegrate these youths into the social mainstream, giving them a new identity and a fresh start in life.

He further emphasized that the return of 29 youths to the mainstream proves that fear is being replaced by trust, and darkness by hope, in Chhattisgarh’s tribal regions. This change is not solely the outcome of security operations, but also of a sensitive governance model that prioritizes dialogue, development, and rehabilitation.

Through rehabilitation packages, skill development programs, education, self-employment opportunities, and social security measures, the state government has ensured that youths abandoning extremism receive respect, stability, and self-reliance in society. Chhattisgarh is clearly conveying the message that development—not violence—is the future.

